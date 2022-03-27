Lin-Manuel Miranda has said that he will no longer attend the 2022 Oscars after his wife tested positive for Covid-19.

The Hamilton star and creator had been due to attend Sunday (27 March) night’s celebration of film with Encanto and tick, tick… BOOM!.

However, in a tweet shared on Saturday (26 March), Miranda revealed that he had arrived in Los Angeles only to stumble at the final hurdle.

“​​Made it to Hollywood...This weekend, my wife tested [positive] for COVID,” he wrote.

“She’s doing fine. Kids & I have tested [negative], but out of caution, I won’t be going to the Oscars tomorrow night.”

The writer added that he would be “cheering for my TickTickBoom & Encanto families w my own family, alongside all of you, ALL of you”.

Miranda directed musical tick, tick… BOOM!, while he wrote the songs for animated film Encanto.

Encanto is nominated for Best Original Song for “Dos Oruguitas”.

Should the song win, it would give Miranda EGOT status, meaning he'd be an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner.

The Oscars will also feature the first live performance of his hugely popular song “We Don't Talk About Bruno”, which is the highest-charting song from a Disney animated film in more than 26 years.