Oscars 2022: Who will win, should win, and who should have got a look in
Will it be Jessica Chastain and Will Smith taking home Academy Awards at this weekend’s Oscars? Or will Lady Gaga storm the stage over her ‘House of Gucci’ snub? Adam White has looked over the major nominees to determine which films and stars will prove victorious
This is the most unpredictable Oscars in years. Potentially because no one has seen most of the films nominated. “What’s a CODA”, you ask? Well, probably our newest Best Picture winner. But that’s the weird new world of cinema, where the best films of the year – at least in the eyes of the Academy – are ones that mostly bombed at the multiplex or were inescapable for a few days on Netflix or Apple TV before vanishing from cultural memory.
In general, though, this year’s Oscars aren’t very objectionable. While the surge in support for the very treacly CODA – about the only hearing member of a deaf family – is bizarre, likewise the love for The Eyes of Tammy Faye’s Jessica Chastain and Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast, there’s a lot to celebrate here.
There’s first-time nominee – but not in our hearts – Kirsten Dunst; breakthrough performances from Ariana DeBose and Kodi Smit-McPhee being recognised; and consistently brilliant character actors such as Aunjanue Ellis and Jesse Plemons finally receiving Oscar kudos.
True to form, though, the films and performances most overlooked are also the prickliest of the year: Lady Gaga being broad and provocative in House of Gucci, the psychological messiness of Simon Rex in Red Rocket, the backwards-strutting, camp-as-Christmas parasitic twin of James Wan’s Malignant. Forget Amy Schumer; why isn’t that thing hosting the ceremony this year?
Ahead of the Oscars on Sunday 27 March – find out how to watch them live here – we’ve cast an eye over the major categories and highlighted who will win, who should win, and who should have got a look in.
Best Picture
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Will win CODA
Should win The Power of the Dog
Shoulda got a look in Spencer
CODA looks set to take this, but where is the Spencer love? Perhaps it was just too weird: a paranoid country-house horror movie about one of the most famous women in the world. God, the Academy can be boring.
Best Director
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Will win Jane Campion
Should win Jane Campion
Shoulda got a look in Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tick, Tick… Boom!
For capturing the majesty of the American West – and on location in New Zealand! – and delivering a twisty, elegant spin on the psychological thriller with The Power of the Dog, Jane Campion has to win this category. But in terms of directors that really should be here, dare I say Lin-Manuel Miranda? Everyone’s favourite punching bag, he did dizzying work behind the camera for Tick, Tick… Boom! He certainly warrants a spot more than Kenneth Branagh, at least.
Best Actor
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom!
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Will win Will Smith
Should win Andrew Garfield
Shoulda got a look in Simon Rex, Red Rocket
Few will have any objections to a win for category fave Will Smith, but Andrew Garfield is the strongest here. In Tick, Tick… Boom! he channels mania, restlessness and heartache, often at the very same time. Then there’s Red Rocket’s Simon Rex, who was never going to get an Oscar nod for playing a sociopathic porn star preying on a teenage girl, but his absence still stings – he arguably gives the performance of the year.
Best Actress
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Will win Jessica Chastain
Should win Kristen Stewart
Shoulda got a look in Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
A stacked category with no clear favourite seems to have become Jessica Chastain’s to take in recent weeks – peculiar since she’s actively terrible in The Eyes of Tammy Faye. Missing here are cinema’s finest joggers Alana Haim (of Licorice Pizza) and Renate Reinsve (of The Worst Person in the World), both of whom played directionless twentysomething women prone to running through the streets. Lady Gaga’s absence for House of Gucci is also an oversight, whatever you think of the polarising film itself.
Best Supporting Actor
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
JK Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Will win Troy Kotsur
Should win Kodi Smit-McPhee
Shoulda got a look in Mike Faist, West Side Story
Troy Kotsur is a sure thing in this category, the Academy’s love of CODA one of the bigger surprises of this awards season. It’s unfortunately also shut out Kodi Smit-McPhee, who does subtle, brilliant work as a sensitive, deceptively cunning teenager in The Power of the Dog. Once again this category tends to favour grizzled, older character actors rather than anyone under the age of 35. On that note, it’s unfortunate that Mike Faist isn’t here – he’s the best thing in West Side Story; a whirling dervish of charisma and grit.
Best Supporting Actress
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Judi Dench, Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Will win Ariana DeBose
Should win Kirsten Dunst
Shoulda got a look in Martha Plimpton, Mass
Even beyond the fact that she’s long overdue a win – let alone a first nomination – Kirsten Dunst is astounding in The Power of the Dog, and really should have walked away with this category. As for those overlooked here, what an embarrassment of riches! Plimpton and Dowd are multi-faceted vessels of grief in Fran Kranz’s brutal four-hander Mass, Dagmara Dominczyk is subtly terrifying in The Lost Daughter, while Kathryn Hunter – playing all three weird sisters at once – was the sole bit of ingenuity in the otherwise conventional The Tragedy of Macbeth. Then there’s Ruth Negga, who brought heartbreaking pathos to Rebecca Hall’s Passing.
Best Original Screenplay
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World
Will win Don’t Look Up
Should win The Worst Person in the World
Shoulda got a look in Annette
The Oscars love a bit of Adam McKay, even when he writes something abominable, so expect to see him win for Don’t Look Up here. The funny, wise The Worst Person in the World deserves the prize a lot more, though. When it comes to movies missing from this category: was any film from last year as ballsy and bold as the puppet-baby musical Annette? Once again, I ask, why are the Oscars so boring?
Best Adapted Screenplay
CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
Will win CODA
Should win The Lost Daughter
Shoulda got a look in The Last Duel
CODA will most probably take this, but for the sheer difficulty of translating a first-person novel into a third-person psychodrama, Maggie Gyllenhaal’s work on The Lost Daughter should truly be the victor. It would have also been nice to see The Last Duel – and screenwriters Nicole Holofcener, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon – recognised here for their sterling triptych of a screenplay. Then again, about five people saw that movie, so it had no real chance.
