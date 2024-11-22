Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Lindsay Lohan has revealed the hilarious reply she fired back at the CEO of Disney at The Parent Trap world premiere in 1998 when she was just 12.

The Parent Trap starred Lohan as twins Annie James and Hallie Parker, who were separated at birth and raised individually by each of their parents, played by Dennis Quaid and Natasha Richardson.

By coincidence, the girls meet at a summer camp when they’re 11 years old, and decide to secretly swap places and try to get their parents back together.

Speaking to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live as part of the press tour for her forthcoming Netflix Christmas film Our Little Secret, Lohan revealed she had made a quip about her pay for the roles.

At the film’s world premiere, the then-Disney CEO Michael Eisner asked her: “Where’s your twin?” despite Lohan having played both Annie and Hallie in the film.

“I was so young, I don’t even know how I thought to say this, but I’ll never forget what I said,” Lohan recalled. “I said, ‘Well you should’ve paid me double, because I don’t have one.’”

Elsewhere in the interview, Lohan revealed The Parent Trap is the only film she has ever auditioned for and has said she would film a sequel as long as director and co-writer Nancy Meyers was on board.

open image in gallery Lindsay Lohan as Annie James and Hallie Parker in ‘The Parent Trap’ ( Walt Disney Studios )

“I would never say no to Nancy,” she said.

Lohan will reprise one of her most famous Disney roles in a Freaky Friday reboot alongside Jamie Lee Curtis, set to be released next summer.

Curtis played the role of Lohan’s mother in the much-loved 2003 film, which sees a mother and daughter swap bodies after getting into a terrible fight.

Lohan told Nightline that returning to the Disney production lot in California brought back a flood of memories.

open image in gallery Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan on set of ‘Freaky Friday 2’ ( Walt Disney Studios )

“I think really for me was when I went onto the Disney lot,” she said.

“And being back on the Disney lot, because that’s not just Freaky Friday for me. That’s The Parent Trap, that’s Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, that’s Herbie.

It’s so many moments for me. So when I got there, I kind of felt like this essence of a little kid again,” Lohan added.

“I’m so grateful for every moment of it. Every second,” she said. “I’m going to get emotional. It’s a great experience.”