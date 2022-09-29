Man charged with Gone Girl’s Lisa Banes hit-run death pleads guilty to manslaughter

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The man charged with fatally striking Gone Girl actor Lisa Banes with an electric scooter last year pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Wednesday (28 September) and is expected to be sentenced to one to three years in prison.

Brian Boyd, 27, will be sentenced on 30 November in the death of Banes, who was hit by the scooter Boyd was operating as she crossed a New York City street in June 2021.

While Banes lived in Los Angeles, she was in New York for the first time since the pandemic to perform two-woman show The Niceties at the Manhattan Theatre Club.

After the accident, Banes was taken to hospital where she was treated for a traumatic brain injury. She later died from her injuries on 14 July 2021, aged 65.

She had appeared in movies including Gone Girl in 2014 and Cocktail in 1988 and on TV shows including Nashville, Madam Secretary, Masters of Sex, and NCIS.

Boyd, who fled after crashing into Banes, was arrested weeks later. He pleaded guilty on Wednesday to second-degree manslaughter and leaving the scene of an incident without reporting.

The sentence promised to Boyd was less than the three to nine years that prosecutors from the Manhattan district attorney's office had sought.

Boyd's attorney didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Additional reporting by Associated Press.