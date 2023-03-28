Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liv Tyler is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the new Captain America film.

The Lord of the Rings star appeared opposite Edward Norton in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk ​​as Bruce Banner’s girlfriend, scientist Betty Ross, and has not appeared in a Marvel film since.

On Monday (27 March), it was announced that Tyler would return to the franchise after 16 years and reprise the role in Captain America: New World Order.

The film will see Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson continue in his role as the new Captain America. Other cast members include Harrison Ford, Shira Haas, Tim Blake Nelson, Danny Ramirez and Carl Lumbly.

In The Incredible Hulk, Betty’s father, General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, is played by William Hurt.

Hurt reprised the role in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, six years before his death in 2022. Indiana Jones star Ford will now take on the role.

Filming is currently taking place on the film in Atlanta, Georgia, with a release scheduled for 3 May 2024.

It has been written by ​​The Falcon and the Winter Soldier showrunner Malcolm Spellman and is being directed by The Cloverfield Paradox director Julius Onah.

Tyler is returning to the MCU after 16 years (Getty Images)

The updates come following comments from Disney boss Bob Iger regarding a need for “newness” in the MCU.

Speaking at a conference, Iger was asked whether Marvel would carry on with its current sequel-focused model.

“Sequels typically worked well for us,” he said. “Do you need a third and a fourth, for instance? Or is it time to turn to other characters?

“There’s nothing in any way inherently off in terms of the Marvel brand,” he added. “I think we just have to look at what characters and stories we’re mining, and you look at the trajectory of Marvel over the next five years, you’ll see a lot of newness.”