Logan Paul offered his thoughts on Jordan Peele’s new horror movie, Nope, and the internet didn’t have much time for his negative take.

On Sunday, Paul tweeted: “NOPE is one of the worst movies I’ve seen in a long time. I love Jordan Peele and Keke Palmer can act her ass off, but this movie is objectively slow and confusing with stretched themes that don’t justify the pace (a thread).”

The YouTube star went on to criticise the storyline, which he said was “all over the place”, and slammed casting Daniel Kaluuya as a “mundane, vanilla character”.

Nope received overall positive reviews from fans and critics, earning an impressive $44m (£36.6m) at the US box office on its opening weekend.

Fans of the movie and Peele’s previous horrors, Us and Get Out, were quick to outline the irony of Paul’s review of the movie, which casts a satirical eye over modern society’s obsession with social media and spectacle.

“Logan Paul not understand Nope is so funny when the film is literally about people like him,” one fan pointed out.

Many also shared reminders of Paul’s greatest controversy: filming a dead body in Japan’s “suicide forest” in 2017.

“So you’re telling me the movie’s very clear commentary on spectacle (and the lengths people will go to capture it) was totally missed by Logan Paul, the guy that vlogged himself and his friends laughing at a dead body in the Aokigahara forest in Japan. The irony is beyond cosmic,” one person noted.

Paul recently claimed that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson asked for all pictures and videos of the two of them together to be removed following the “suicide forest” video.

He said: “I was so sad that my hero wanted nothing to do with me. And I was sad because I understood it, I really f***ed up.”