An Avengers: Endgame line teased the terrifying conclusion to the finale of Loki.

With the sixth and final episode released on Wednesday (14 July), fans have been discovering which of their many theories have come to fruition – and are reacting rather excitedly.

Many believed that the next Thanos-style villain would arrive, setting up future films Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*

It turns out they were correct.

The climax of the episode sees Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kickstart another Multiversal War after killing He Who Remains and sending Loki (Tom Hiddleston) to another timeline where He Who Remains’ evil counterpart, most likely named Kang, rules.

In Avengers: Endgame, when discussing Thanos’ attempts to wipe out half of all humanity, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr) says: “If you mess with time, it tends to mess back.”

While the line may not have been intended to foreshadow any future events in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), it certainly acts as a buffer for what is about to happen in the MCU.

The ‘Loki’ finale introduced the next Thanos-style villain to MCU (Disney Plus)

Stark’s words are ringing true from beyond the grave – although, who knows: maybe he’s alive in this timeline?

All this won’t just be explored in future MCU films – Loki himself will be taking centre stage for another season of his own show, which was unexpectedly revealed at the end of the episode.

Loki is available to stream on Disney Plus.