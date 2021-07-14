Loki fans have been left stunned by an announcement during the credits of the final episode.

The sixth episode was released on Disney Plus on Wednesday (14 July), revealing the puppet master behind the Time Variance Authority (TVA) after weeks of hints.

While viewers watched on as the episode doled out its many revelations, a last-minute surprise in a brief mid-credits sequence left them stunned due to its unexpected nature.

It was announced, via a stamp in Loki’s TVA file, that the character “will return in season 2”.

“What type of ending was that? Wait…season 2??? MORE LOKI???? Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the multiverse of madness,” one viewer wrote.

Another rather excited fan added: “AGGHHHHHHHHHHH WHAT DO YOU MEAN SEASON 2???”

Others wondered if this finale set up future Marvel films or the second season of Loki.

“DOES THIS EPISODE SET LOKISEASON 2???? OR DOCTOR STRANGE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS.

The announcement makes Loki the first Marvel show to return for a second season.

Loki is available to stream on Disney Plus