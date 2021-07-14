Loki viewers praise ‘satisfying’ finale and ‘incredible’ MCU character arrival

Loki viewers are reacting to the sixth and final episode of the popular Marvel show.

After being released on Disney Plus on Wednesday (14 July), fans rushed to see how the season concluded – and it seems they weren’t disappointed.

The outing finally revealed the puppet master behind the Time Variance Authority (TVA), teased a scary new chapter for the Marvel Cinematic Universe and even had time to dole out a last-minute surprise.

“I’ve not been so hyped for MCU in so long,” one viewer wrote, adding: “That ending was COMPLETELY satisfying to me. Wow, that’s how you do a finale.”

*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*

Viewers were most excited about the introduction of Jonathan Majors to the MCU.

In this episode, he played He Who Remains, who is another version of Kang the Conqueror, the villain many have been expecting to show up at some point.

The climax of the episode sees Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kickstart another Multiversal War after killing He Who Remain and sending Loki (Tom Hiddleston) to another timeline where Majors’ character’s evil counterpart, most likely named Kang, rules.

Jonathan Majors as He Who Remains, a version of Kang the Conqueror (Marvel Studios)

“THEY DID NOT JUST LEAVE US HANGING LIKE THIS,” one viewer wrote, with another adding: “Oh no Sylvie what have you done.”

Fans have been flocking to social media to express their excitement over the fact that Loki sets up the multiverse in Spider-Man: No Way Home, a union of several beloved characters in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the big villain in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Find a selection of reactions to the episode’s biggest moments below.

Loki is available to stream on Disney Plus.