Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood has reacted to news of the forthcoming TV show’s location change.

Fans of JRR Tolkien’s fantasy novels, as well as Peter Jackson’s trilogy of films, were left disappointed by the announcement that Amazon Prime Video’s expensive show was moving its production from New Zealand.

Instead, season two of the series, which will be released in 2022, is set to take place in the UK.

Fans can’t help but feel that the quality will dip, with New Zealand’s economic development minister Stuart Nash and Denise Roche, the director of Equity NZ (a union representing performers) criticising Amazon’s decision.

It turns out that Wood, who played Frodo Baggins in Jackson’s New Zealand-filmed trilogy, is also not impressed.

Reacting to the news on Twitter, the actor shared the story accompanied with a “face-palm” emoji, suggesting he thinks the decision is a bad one doomed to fail.

Lord of the Rings fans are sceptical about the move, with many fearing that it will lead to an overabundance of CGI and could fail to capture the look of Middle Earth as popularised by Jackson’s trilogy.

Elijah Wood clearly doesn’t think ‘Lord of the Rings’ should move production from New Zealand (Twitter @elijahwood)

The new series, which released its first image earlier this month, will star Saint Maud actor Morfydd Clark as Galadriel, Robert Aramayo as Beldor, Joseph Mawle as Oren and Markella Kavenagh as Tyra.