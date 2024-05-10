Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Warner Bros is being criticised for getting a popular fan-made Lord of the Rings film removed from the internet.

The move came after the studio announced a brand new film focused on popular character Gollum, which will be directed by actor Andy Serkis and produced by Peter Jackson, who directed the original trilogy.

It was revealed on Thursday (9 May) that the film, titled The Hunt for Gollum, is in the early stages of development, and is set to be released in 2026. It’s now been revealed that a fan film of the same name has been scratched from YouTube where it had amassed 13.6 million views over 15 years.

When The Hunt for Gollum was released, Lord of the Rings fans immediately clocked the identical titles, with many being well aware of the fan film made by Independent Online Cinema.

Upon searching the film on YouTube, they realised it was no long available to stream, and instead were met with the words: “This video contains content from Warner Bros. Entertainment, who has blocked it on copyright grounds.”

Warner Bros is being chastised for throwing its might upon the fan film, with many Lord of the Rings fans expressing their frustrations over the studio’s decision on social media and Reddit. It’s worth noting that while the non-profit fan film had the blessing of the Tolkien estate, Warner Bros owns the rights to the character of Gollum.

“That’s actually kinda sad, surely they can’t do that?” one person asked, with another adding: “This dude made his movie 15 years before Warner Bros even thought of making their own and they have the gall to say, “Yeah, that’s totally our idea. You ripped us off.’”

Others branded the move “petty” and “horrible”, with one angry fan stating: “This is not the way you build hype for your upcoming movie. That fan film was well regarded by LOTR fans.”

The Independent has contacted Warner Bros for comment.

Gollum is taking centre stage in a new ‘Lord of the Rings’ film ( New line Cinema )

According to Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav, Jackson, alongside producing partners Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens, will be invovled in the production of the new film “every step of the way”.

In February, it was revealed that several new Lord of the Rings films were in the works – and The Hunt for Gollum will be the first of these.

Serkis said of the news: “Yesssss, Precious. The time has come once more to venture into the unknown with my dear friends, the extraordinary and incomparable guardians of Middle Earth Peter, Fran and Philippa. With Mike and Pam, and the Warner Bros team on the quest as well, alongside WETA and our filmmaking family in New Zealand. It’s just all too delicious.”

Meanwhile, Jackson, Walsh and Boyens added: “It is an honour and a privilege to travel back to Middle-earth with our good friend and collaborator, Andy Serkis, who has unfinished business with that Stinker – Gollum! As life-long fans of Professor Tolkien’s vast mythology, we are proud to be working with Mike De Luca, Pam Abdy and the entire team at Warner Bros on another epic adventure!”

Serkis recently directed Tom Hardy in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and is set to direct an adaptation of George Orwell’s Animal Farm.

Andy Serkis is directing and starring in ‘The Hunt for Gollum’ ( 2024 Invision )

When Warner Bros announced plans to make more Lord of the Rings films, Serkis said he would “jump at the chance” to reunite with Jackson, Walsh and Boyens. Meanwhile, original trilogy star Elijah Wood, who played Frodo Baggins, said he was “surprised” by the news.

Earlier this week, veteran Bernard Hill, who appeared in the original trilogy as King Theoden, died aged 79, prompting tributes from his Lord of the Rings cast mates.

In 2022, the actor revealed he was not a fan of Prime Video’s “money-making” franchise extension The Rings of Power, arguing that Jackson’s trilogy should have “completely” put an end to future Tolkien adaptations.