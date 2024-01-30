Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Lost City, a comedy from 2022 starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, has risen to the top of Netflix’s UK film chart.

The film sees Bullock play Loretta Page, a writer who is abducted by a villainous billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) in the pursuit of a huge archeological discovery. Tatum, meanwhile, plays an air-headed actor who stars in the adaptations of Sage’s books.

The film has leapfrogged a number of widely promoted Netflix originals, including Kevin Hart heist thriller Lift and Daniel Kaluuya’s sci-fi drama The Kitchen, to claim the No 1 spot in the streaming service’s rankings.

Brad Pitt also appears in The Lost City, as a contractor whom Tatum hires to help rescue Bullock’s character.

Viewers have shared their reactions to the film on social media, with some heralding the romcom as an “underrated” gem.

“Channing-Tatum-does-comedy is one of my fave movie genres,” one person wrote. “From The Lost City to [21 Jump Street] he’s bloody hilarious! Snaps for that dude. @channingtatum Also #thelostcity is a criminally underrated film imo - Sandy&Channing&Brad? Name me a more iconic trio…”

“I watched Lost City on Netflix earlier today. It was funny and a good film... I’d love a sequel,” wrote another.

Channing Tatum in ‘The Lost City' (Kimberley French)

Someone else wrote: “If you want some fun nonsense then watch The Lost City on Netflix- it’s fun. Ten minutes in and I like it.”

In a three-star review of the film back in 2022, The Independent critic Clarisse Loughrey wrote: “Tatum has spent his entire career perfecting that kind of himbo, whether it be in the 21 Jump Street or Magic Mike films. And, finally, in The Lost City, he’s been paired with his ideal opposite: Sandra Bullock, the actor you call to play very smart women who still can’t seem to keep their lives together, who delivers in ways that are relatable as opposed to patronising.

“Though the film, directed by brothers Adam and Aaron Nee, presents itself as a 21st-century retread of Robert Zemeckis’s adventure romcom Romancing the Stone, it’s really the kind of project that’s suctioned itself to its A-list leads like a barnacle on a ship.”

All dressed up in the wilderness: Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum in ‘The Lost City’ (Kimberley French)

This weekend has also seen the release of Griselda, a new Netflix miniseries based on the life of Colombian druglord Griselda Blanco.

In the first few days of its release, the crime drama has set a new record for star Sofia Vergara on the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.