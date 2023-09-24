Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Netflix viewers have heaped praise on the streaming service’s latest addition, the romantic comedy film Love at First Sight.

Starring Haley Lu Richardson (Columbus) and Ben Hardy (Bohemian Rhapsody), the film has risen to the top of Netflix’s current movie rankings.

In Love at First Sight, Richardson and Hardy play two young people who meet at an airport. After getting to know each other over the course of their flight, they find themselves separated, as Richardson’s character leaves for her father’s wedding.

Jameela Jamil also features in the film, as well as comedian Rob Delaney, and actors Sally Phillips and Dexter Fletcher.

Love at First Sight has been warmly received by critics and audiences alike, earning a score of 81 per cent on the review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes.

On Twitter, viewers have shared their enthusiasm for the film, with many claiming that Love at First Sight reduced them to tears.

“I just finished watching a movie on Netflix called Love At First Sight,” one person wrote. “It was quirky, uniquely constructed and beautiful. It made me smile, laugh, and brought a tear to my eye. I believe in love at first sight.”

“Please go watch Love at First Sight on Netflix PLEASE it’s super cute and I cried sooo much,” another viewer admitted.

Haley Lu Richardson in ‘Love at First Sight' (Rob Baker Ashton/Netflix)

“Love at First Sight absolutely ruined me and now I’m convinced that I’ll never truly fall in love so thanks Netflix,” someone else wrote, while another fan remarked: “Well if anyone feels like crying I suggest Love at First Sight on Netflix or Red, White, & Royal Blue on Prime.”

Love at First Sight is available to stream on Netflix now.

At the start of this month, another Netflix original film held the top spot on the streamer’s movie rankings: the Adam Sandler-produced coming-of-age comedy You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.

The film, in which Sandler also starred alongside his daughters Sunny and Sadie Sandler and wife Jackie Sandler, broke a new record for the Uncut Gems actor.

In the aftermath of the film’s release,director Sammi Cohen defended You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah against criticisms of its “nepo baby” casting.

Following that film’s success, Netflix’s ambitious manga adaptation One Piece claimed the overall No 1 spot on the streaming platform, but yielded the position after just a week.