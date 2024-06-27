Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kristen Stewart’s highly-lauded new thriller, Love Lies Bleeding, will soon be available to stream free for Max subscribers.

Rose Glass’s film for A24 will be available on the streaming platform from July 19, Warner Bros Discovery announced this week.

The new film is an outrageous lesbian noir thriller set in the 1980s. Twilight star Stewart plays Lou, an unkempt, chain-smoking manager of a New Mexico gym. Lou soon falls for Jackie (Katy O’Brian), a young homeless woman and bodybuilder.

However, Lou’s psychotic father (Ed Harris), who owns the local gun range, and her sleazy wife-beating brother-in-law (Dave Franco), make their newfound romance difficult.

Following its premiere at Sundance Film Festival on January 20, Love Lies Bleeding received a raft of glowing reviews. On the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, it has a near-perfect score of 94 per cent, meaning nearly all of the critics had positive things to say about it.

In her four-star review for The Independent, Clarisse Loughrey called the film a “a hypnotic, steroid-fuelled fever dream.”

“Love Lies Bleeding bottles that hot, feverish, salvatory desire, only to shake it like soda pop and then ping off the cap,” she wrote.

Bloody brilliant: Kristen Stewart in ‘Love Lies Bleeding' ( A24 )

Glass is a British filmmaker who made an arresting debut in 2020 with the Scarborough-based religious horror Saint Maud starring Morfydd Clark (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power).

In a recent interview with Net-A-Porter, Stewart called out Hollywood for its “phony” support of female filmmakers.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

“There’s a thinking that we can check these little boxes… It’s easy for them to be like, ‘Look what we’re doing. We’re making Maggie Gyllenhaal’s movie! We’re making Margot Robbie’s movie!’ And you’re like, OK, cool. You’ve chosen four,” Stewart said.

“And I’m in awe of those women, I love those women,” she clarified, before adding, “[but] it feels phony. If we’re congratulating each other for broadening perspective, when we haven’t really done enough, then we stop broadening.”

The 34-year-old is set to make her directorial debut with an adaptation of Lidia Yuknavitch’s 2011 memoir, The Chronology of Water.

She’s also due to lead a television show for the first time, playing astronaut Sally Ride in the limited series The Challenger.

It will be based on Meredith Bagby’s 2022 book The New Guys: The Historic Class of Astronauts That Broke Barriers and Changed the Face of Space Travel, which tells the story of NASA’s 1978 astronaut class, which along with Ride also included the first African Americans and Asian American to fly to space.

Love Lies Bleeding is available to rent or purchase on Prime Video and Apple TV+. It will arrive on Max on July 19.