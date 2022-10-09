Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Netflix users are issuing warnings for those planning to watch Luckiest Girl Alive.

The new film, which is based on the 2015 novel by Jessica Knoll, follows Mila Kunis’ lead character who is faced with a past trauma related to a horrifying high school shooting.

Those who have watched the 15-certificate film since its release on Friday (6 October) are alerting their Twitter followers to the fact that the film features “harrowing” scenes many might find triggering.

Netflix briefly mentions that Luckiest Girl Alive features “sexual violence” and “threat” at the top df the screen when the film starts – but many users believe this is not enough, and are saying it should be made clearer that the film features “intense scenes of sexual assault”.

“Netflix really dropped the ball on not adding a giant trigger warning for Luckiest Girl Alive,” one viewer wrote.

Another subscriber added: “Heads up to anyone who wants to watch luckiest girl alive on Netflix. The movie is triggering, heavy and the sexual violence scenes are graphic. I hate it when they do this coz there was no trigger warning.”

“I was bamboozled by Netflix’s description of luckiest girl alive,” one user stated, writing; “No trigger warning, no heads up, no nothing.”

Netflix has faced similar controversy before.

Upon the release of 13 Reasons Why in March 2017, the series sparked a debate about whether it deals with the subject of teen suicide tactfully and was criticised heavily by mental health organisations

Mila Kunis in ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ (Netflix)

It was reported at the time that schools were issuing letters to parents warning them about the drama, which led to the show’s producers defending their decision to include the controversial scene.

Luckiest Girl Alive, which co-stars Connie Britton, Scoot McNairy and Finn Wittrock, is available to stream on Netflix now.