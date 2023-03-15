Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fans of Luther have complained about an apparent plot hole in the new Netflix movie Luther: The Fallen Sun.

Released on the streaming service last week, The Fallen Sun follows on from the hit BBC series, and sees Idris Elba return as the maverick detective John Luther.

Spoilers follow for Luther: The Fallen Sun – you have been warned!

At the end of Luther’s fifth series, Elba’s character is arrested after failing to save his ex-lover-turned-nemesis Alice Morgan (Ruth Wilson).

Fallen Sun begins with Luther behind bars. While it is not revealed exactly why he is imprisoned, he was previously suspected of the murders of Alice, DS Halliday, Benny Silver (Michael Smiley), and Mr Palmer, an assassin.

As viewers know, he was in fact innocent of all the murders, despite a propensity for breaking the rules. However, it seems like he was convicted on at least one of the counts.

In Fallen Sun, Luther is seen breaking out of prison in order to catch serial killer David Robey (Andy Serkis).

After Robey dies in the film’s climax, Luther is found and re-arrested by DCI Odette Raine (Cynthia Erivo). However, it is then suggested that he will be released from prison, with DCI Martin Schenk telling him that he won’t be returning to jail.

Tim Cranfield (Guy Williams) then informs Luther that “the chief” wants to speak to him.

However, viewers were left scratching their heads over the entire prison plotline, with Luther’s eventual release from prison seemingly going in contravention of all existing laws.

Idris Elba in ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun' (Netflix)

Others expressed bemusement that Luther would decide to roam the streets in a suit and tie, undisguised while being on the run from the law.

“Watching the new Luther film with Andy Serkis, more holes in it than swiss cheese,” one person argued. “Like for one where did he get his tweedy coat in his escape from prison? And why is he bothering with the shirt and tie?”

“Too many huge plot queries for me. Like why is a police detective put on a prison wing? He wouldn’t, he’d be in segregation. How can u get two people just hidden in the back of a car/van into the EU/out of UK unchecked? Whole point of Luther is that it’s supposed to be ‘real’,” someone else complained.

“Anyone watch the new #Luther? Are they at least TRYING to make it make sense? Any plausible explanation why he was jailed and is still in jail? This time, Luther, please make sense,” another fan wrote.

Andy Serkis in ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ (Netflix)

In a three-star review for The Independent, Clarisse Loughrey wrote: “The Fallen Sun isn’t much of a Bond audition for Elba – who’s had to shoot down rumours he’s the next 007 yet again this week – but it’s a solid argument for making him the next Batman.

“This is exactly what you’d expect from Luther on the big screen, right down to the climactic trip to a mountain locale in which our hero trudges through arctic conditions in nothing but a shirt, tie, and herringbone wool overcoat.”

The film is available to stream on Netflix now.