Netflix has “axed” a new Nancy Meyers romantic comedy following a dispute with the director.

The filmmaker has lined up her next project, which will be her first feature film since The Intern in 2015.

Titled Paris Paramount, the comedy, announced in April 2022, follows a filmmaking duo who reunite on set after a failed romance years before.

Paris Paramount is eyeing an A-list cast, including Scarlett Johansson and Owen Wilson alongside Penélope Cruz and Michael Fassbender.

According to Deadline, it’s this cast that may have contributed to Netflix canning the project, as Meyers is said to have requested a higher budget to fulfill an $80m (£65.8m) payment to the main cast members.

The film was originally budgeted at $130m (£106.9m), which is $100m (£82.2m) more than The Intern.

The streaming service was ready to commit to this price – but the outlet claims that Meyers wanted $30m (£24.6m) more, which has now prompted Netflix to step away.

The Independent has contacted Netflix and Meyers for comment.

Scarlett Johansson is heading up Nancy Meyers’ new romcom (Getty)

It’s currently unknown where Paris Paramount will be released but, considering Meyers’ past box office successes (The Holiday, Something’s Gotta Give), a studio will most likely snap the film up very soon.

Meyers’s other directing credits include 1998’s Parent Trap remake, What Women Want and the Meryl Streep-Alec Baldwin film It’s Complicated.

Meanwhile, she co-wrote the comedies Private Benjamin, for which she received an Oscar nomination, and Father of the Bride.