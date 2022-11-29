Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Author Paul G Tremblay subtly shades M Night Shyamalan over new poster for Knock at the Cabin film adaptation

Rupert Grint stars in Shyamalan’s adaptation of Tremblay’s 2018 novel

Annabel Nugent
Tuesday 29 November 2022 13:56
Comments
Split Exclusive Interview With M. Night Shyamalan & Anya Taylor-Joy

The author of The Cabin at the End of the World appears to have subtly shaded M Night Shyamalan over the director’s adaptation of his book.

Knock at the Cabin is a forthcoming film adaptation of the acclaimed 2018 novel by celebrated horror author Paul G Tremblay.

The star-studded cast includes Jonathan Groff, Dave Bautista and Rupert Grint.

A new poster was recently released for the film, depicting the four cast members in character.

Not everyone was entirely happy with the promotional material, however, with Tremblay sharing a post on Twitter that alludes to the conspicuous absence of his name from the credits.

Recommended

“New poster. I dig it. Can’t help but feel like there’s something missing…” he wrote.

On the poster, Shyamalan is credited with directing the film and writing its script together with Steve Desmon and Michael Sherman.

Tremblay’s name is notably absent from the poster, which features zero acknowledgement of the author’s contributions to the film despite the fact he wrote the source material.

The Independent has contacted a representative of Shyamalan for comment.

Tremblay is a renowned horror author having won a Bram Stoker Award.

Recommended

In 2020, a film adaptation of his 2015 book A Head Full of Ghosts was announced, with Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor Margaret Qualley attached.

Knock on the Cabin is slated for theatrical release on 3 February 2023.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in