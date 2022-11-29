Author Paul G Tremblay subtly shades M Night Shyamalan over new poster for Knock at the Cabin film adaptation
Rupert Grint stars in Shyamalan’s adaptation of Tremblay’s 2018 novel
The author of The Cabin at the End of the World appears to have subtly shaded M Night Shyamalan over the director’s adaptation of his book.
Knock at the Cabin is a forthcoming film adaptation of the acclaimed 2018 novel by celebrated horror author Paul G Tremblay.
The star-studded cast includes Jonathan Groff, Dave Bautista and Rupert Grint.
A new poster was recently released for the film, depicting the four cast members in character.
Not everyone was entirely happy with the promotional material, however, with Tremblay sharing a post on Twitter that alludes to the conspicuous absence of his name from the credits.
“New poster. I dig it. Can’t help but feel like there’s something missing…” he wrote.
On the poster, Shyamalan is credited with directing the film and writing its script together with Steve Desmon and Michael Sherman.
Tremblay’s name is notably absent from the poster, which features zero acknowledgement of the author’s contributions to the film despite the fact he wrote the source material.
The Independent has contacted a representative of Shyamalan for comment.
Tremblay is a renowned horror author having won a Bram Stoker Award.
In 2020, a film adaptation of his 2015 book A Head Full of Ghosts was announced, with Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor Margaret Qualley attached.
Knock on the Cabin is slated for theatrical release on 3 February 2023.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies