Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

GMB airs Michael Sheen speech to Wales ahead of England match tonight: ‘Never been more proud to be Welsh’

Wales will face England in Qatar tonight 29 November

Annabel Nugent
Tuesday 29 November 2022 12:37
Comments
Michael Sheen gives impassioned speech to Welsh football team

Good Morning Britain has aired Michael Sheen’s rousing speech to the Wales squad ahead of their match against England.

Wales will be playing England on Tuesday night (29 November) in the group stages of the World Cup for the first-ever home nations clash at the tournament.

On Tuesday’s episode of GMB, the programme broadcasted footage of Sheen’s address to the Welsh squad from earlier this year.

In September, the Damned United star gave an impassioned speech to the football team during a visit to their training facility.

Sheen’s visit followed after his impromptu monologue on Sky’s A League of their Own went viral. Host Romesh Ranganathan had asked the actor to improvise the sort of message he would give to the Wales squad.

Recommended

Wales manager Rob Page praised the on-air moment and said that the Wales squad would like to meet Sheen in person.

The speech, which was circulated widely on social media, included references to the late Gary Speed, manager Rob Page, and the “red wall” of Wales fans.

Sheen – who was born in Newport, Wales – began his speech in Welsh, saying: “Yma o hyd. Yma o hyd. [We are still here, we are still here].”

You can see the speech in full here.

GMB viewers praised the speech, with one person writing on Twitter that they have “never been more proud to be Welsh”.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

Sheen recently criticised Prince William, the Prince of Wales, after the England squad tweeted a video of him giving the team a royal send-off.

Hollywood actor Michael Sheen has visited the Wales squad after his impassioned speech on television (Steve Parsons/PA)

(PA Archive)

This is the country’s first World Cup tournament in 64 years. They last competed in 1958.

In its first game of the competition, Wales drew against the USA one-one on 21 November. Wales lost its next game against Iran two-nil on 25 November.

Meanwhile, England won six-two against Iran in their first match on 21 November. Gareth Southgate’s team, however, also drew against the USA nil-nil.

The Three Lions are top of the group and need only a draw to secure their passage to the knockout stages.

Wales – captained by former Tottenham player Gareth Bale – are on the verge of elimination and must beat England for the first time since 1984 in order to advance, along with hoping that Iran and the USA draw.

Recommended

Bale now plays in the US league for Los Angeles FC.

You can find more information about England vs Wales at The Independent’s live blog, including kick-off time, how to watch, and other updates.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in