✕ Close World Cup: Southgate says both England and Wales are 'under pressure'

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

England and Wales meet at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Qatar later today for the first-ever home nations clash at a World Cup, with the so-called “Battle of Britain” a crucial clash to decide the final positionings in Group B.

The Three Lions are top of the group and need just a point to secure their passage to the knockout stages, while Wales are on the verge of elimination and must beat England for the first time since 1984 in order to advance, along with hoping that Iran and the USA draw.

England boss Gareth Southgate may make changes to the lineup that started both against Iran and Wales, amid widespread clamour for Phil Foden to be introduced.

England have all but reached the last 16 and it would take a four-goal defeat to Wales for Southgate’s side to be eliminated.

But Wales captain Gareth Bale appeared to be in bullish mood ahead of the must-win clash with Southgate’s men and said there is no reason Wales cannot pull off a shock and beat England.