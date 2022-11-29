England vs Wales LIVE World Cup 2022: Early team news and lineups ahead of Group B decider
England and Wales are gearing for a World Cup showdown tonight
England and Wales meet at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Qatar later today for the first-ever home nations clash at a World Cup, with the so-called “Battle of Britain” a crucial clash to decide the final positionings in Group B.
The Three Lions are top of the group and need just a point to secure their passage to the knockout stages, while Wales are on the verge of elimination and must beat England for the first time since 1984 in order to advance, along with hoping that Iran and the USA draw.
England boss Gareth Southgate may make changes to the lineup that started both against Iran and Wales, amid widespread clamour for Phil Foden to be introduced.
England have all but reached the last 16 and it would take a four-goal defeat to Wales for Southgate’s side to be eliminated.
But Wales captain Gareth Bale appeared to be in bullish mood ahead of the must-win clash with Southgate’s men and said there is no reason Wales cannot pull off a shock and beat England.
England and Wales fans to face extra police after violence in Tenerife
Fearing a repeat of violence ahead of the crucial England and Wales World Cup match, Spanish police have ordered a “special security operation” to prevent “possible riots” between the drunken fans.
Thousands of football fans from both sides have travelled to the Canary Islands due to strict alcohol laws in Qatar where drinking in public can be punished with six months of jail.
“The Local Police of Arona and the National Police force have coordinated to implement a special security operation in the tourist area in view of the upcoming World Cup matches in Qatar,” a statement from the local council said.
A police crackdown on violent football fans is expected after several videos from pubs in the Canary Islands showed fans brawling after England’s 0-0 draw with the USA on Friday evening.
Dozens of fans from rival teams were filmed punching and kicking each other.
“After the events that occurred this week, both security forces have coordinated their actions to prevent possible riots in the upcoming World Cup matches in Qatar in the tourist areas of Arona. In particular, the one in which the Wales and England teams will participate,” the statement added.
England vs Wales predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup fixture
They will secure top spot in Group B with a win but England must also improve after their goalless draw with the USA.
The Independent’s Jamie Braidwood has more:
Team news and predicted line-ups ahead of England vs Wales
Everything you need to know ahead of the Group B clash in Qatar
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the crucial clash between England and Wales in the World Cup tonight.
