Germany out, Japan through: How dramatic night at World Cup unfolded

A thrilling night of World Cup action saw Japan stun Spain and eliminate Germany from Qatar.

Hansi Flick’s side were third in Group E on goal difference behind La Furia Roja, thanks to the 7-0 win over Costa Rica.

But Spain were almost out of the tournament themselves when Los Ticos took the lead.

There was great controversy surrounding Ao Tanaka’s goal and whether the ball was out of play, but now Japan book a date with Croatia, and Spain are left to take on Morocco in the last 16.

Here is a timeline of how the night unfolded and the dramatic rise and fall of each side as Group E was shaken up: