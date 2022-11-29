Referee Stephanie Frappart to make World Cup history as part of all-female team
Frappart will become the first woman to referee a men’s World Cup match when she takes charge of the Group E fixture between Germany and Costa Rica
French referee Stephanie Frappart will make World Cup history as part of an all-female officiating team when she takes charge of Germany’s match against Costa Rica on Thursday.
Frappart will become the first female official to referee a men’s World Cup match, while Brazilian Neuza Back and Mexican Karen Diaz will be the assistant referees for the Group E match.
Frappart, the fourth official for the Poland-Mexico clash in Group C last week, will be the main referee as she reaches another milestone in the sport.
The 38-year-old became the first female to officiate at a men’s World Cup qualifier in March and Champions League match in 2020.
She has also taken charge of the 2019 Uefa Super Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea, as well as the Coupe de France final in May this year.
Frappart has also taken charge of several high-profile matches in women’s football and refereed the 2019 World Cup final between the USA and the Netherlands.
Female officials are at a men’s World Cup for the first time in Qatar. As well as Frappart, Back and Daiz, Salima Mukansanga of Rwanda and Yamashita Yoshimi of Japan are also taking part at the tournament.
