Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Prince William subtly hits back at Michael Sheen in World Cup row

Welsh actor called the Prince of Wales’ support of England’s football team ‘innapropriate’

Inga Parkel
Wednesday 16 November 2022 16:30
Prince William interview

Prince William has said he will support both England and Wales in the Qatar World Cup.

During a recent visit to the Welsh Parliament, the Prince of Wales told Elin Jones, Llywydd of the Senedd that he will support “both” teams in Fifa 2022, which begins on 20 November.

“I’m telling everyone I’m supporting both, definitely. I can’t lose,” William said (via The Herald).

“I’ve supported England since I’ve been quite small, but I support Welsh rugby and that’s my kind of way of doing it. I happily support Wales over England in the rugby.”

William’s remarks come shortly after Michael Sheen criticised him for handing out shirts to the Three Lions during a surprise visit.

Recommended

On Monday (14 November), the England World Cup team tweeted a video of William giving the team a royal send-off.

“He can, of course, support whoever he likes and as Pres of FA his role makes visit understandable – but surely he sees holding the title Prince of Wales at same time is entirely inappropriate?” Sheen responded.

“Not a shred of embarrassment? Or sensitivity to the problem here?”

The Welsh actor is deeply patriotic and has been vocal in his criticism of the Royals. He is also a fierce supporter of the Wales national football team, who are scheduled to face the US national soccer team on 21 November in the first round of the World Cup.

In September, Sheen denounced King Charles for visiting Wales on Owain Glyndwr Day, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Recommended

England is set to play Iran in their first round that same day.

This year’s World Cup will begin on 20 November, with the final match set to take place on 18 December.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in