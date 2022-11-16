Prince William says he wants to see England vs Wales World Cup final

Prince William has revealed he’d like to see England face Wales in the football World Cup final.

He made the comments during a visit to Cardiff to meet with representatives of the Welsh Parliament.

“I’m telling everyone I’m supporting both,” William said of the two nations.

“But an England vs Wales World Cup final would be the best, wouldn’t it? That would be pretty good.”

The two teams have been drawn in Group B and will play against each other on Tuesday 29 November.

