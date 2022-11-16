World Cup 2022 LIVE: Christopher Nkunku out of France squad through injury as England arrive in Qatar
Gareth Southgate’s England have arrived in Qatar with teams making final preparations for the World Cup, which starts on Sunday
World champions France have suffered a blow with the news Christopher Nkunku will miss the World Cup through injury after limping out of training.
Didier Deschamps’ side have already been stung by injuries, including N’Golo Kante, Paul Pogba and Presnel Kimpembe, and the Leipzig star is the latest talent to pull out of the showpiece event.
England meanwhile have touched down in Qatar, with Gareth Southgate poised to get his first look at his squad with injury concern over James Maddison, who was substituted for Leicester at the weekend. Each team has now finalised their squads for Qatar 2022 after Ghana, Mexico, Tunisia and Ecuador’s announcements on Monday.
Other injuries to follow closely include Sadio Mane, with Senegal desperate for the Bayern Munich star to be cleared. Follow all the latest news and squad announcements from the 32 teams below
Nick Pope: I never thought I was good enough to dream of World Cup
Nick Pope admits he did not dream of going to a World Cup as a child because he never believed he was good enough.
Now he is heading for the second of his career in the form of his life and hoping to play a part in ending England’s quest for another major honour.
The 30-year-old Newcastle United goalkeeper travelled to Russia four years ago as Gareth Southgate’s number three, but while Jordan Pickford seemingly remains the man in possession, Pope’s contribution to his club’s unlikely surge into the Premier League’s upper reaches has simply enhanced his reputation.
‘A new era of football’: Why the Qatar World Cup may see an erosion of national styles
Over the last few months, Gareth Southgate has been immersing himself in more information than any England manager has ever had going into a World Cup. The breadth is remarkable. Zooming out, there are all of the models and handbooks, that basically distill thousands of minutes of football to tell managers “how World Cups are won”. Zooming in, there are all the individual analyses of each team.
Some elements stand out across so much information. One is that virtually every side at this World Cup counter-presses.
“It’s become a common trend across all teams,” says Dr David Adams, the Welsh FA’s Chief Football Officer. “Even the lower-ranked teams don’t just drop into a defensive block when they lose the ball any more. That’s an idea, from Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp, that has gone across all of the football ecosystem.”
Saman Ghoddos on Iran, the World Cup and ‘playing for the people’
Saman Ghoddos visibly considers his words, but he has clearly thought about what he is going to say. The Brentford forward does not want to stay silent on an issue of such importance. The stakes for Ghoddos, however, are much greater than just offering a statement on Qatar’s issues in the way most other World Cup players might.
The 29-year-old knows he is going to be asked about the political strife in Iran, where the state security forces have killed hundreds in shutting down nationwide protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, who was beaten in police custody after allegedly breaking rules on mandatory head coverings. He has agreed to an interview because of it, though, and shows considerable courage with his comments.
“Everybody wants to see a change,” Ghoddos says. “It’s a change that is very easy. What the people want is nothing special. It’s just freedom and I don’t want to say ‘Yeah, go fight for it’ because I don’t think violence is the right way. But something has to change and this has been going on for too long.”
England greeted by excited fans on arrival at World Cup in Qatar
Gareth Southgate waved at excited fans as England arrived at their World Cup base to ramp up their quest for Qatar glory.
Having finished runners-up at last summer’s European Championship on the back of reaching the semi-finals in Russia four years ago, the Three Lions are among the favourites to triumph in the Middle East.
Southgate’s 26-man squad linked up at St George’s Park on Monday fresh from the Premier League pausing and followed a whirlwind day of duties by jetting off to Qatar on Tuesday.
France star Christopher Nkunku ruled out of World Cup after picking up leg injury in training
France forward Christopher Nkunku is out of the World Cup following a leg injury during training on Tuesday.
The Leipzig star, 25, was poised to break out as one of the stars of the tournament, having arrived as the Bundesliga’s top scorer with 12 goals in 15 games for RB Leipzig.
But after a challenge with Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, Nkunku will depart Les Bleus, who are yet to announce a replacement.
The French squad will fly to Qatar on Wednesday and take on Australia in their first Group D match.
