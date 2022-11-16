✕ Close Gareth Southgate suggests England will ignore plea to avoid human-rights discussions

World champions France have suffered a blow with the news Christopher Nkunku will miss the World Cup through injury after limping out of training.

Didier Deschamps’ side have already been stung by injuries, including N’Golo Kante, Paul Pogba and Presnel Kimpembe, and the Leipzig star is the latest talent to pull out of the showpiece event.

England meanwhile have touched down in Qatar, with Gareth Southgate poised to get his first look at his squad with injury concern over James Maddison, who was substituted for Leicester at the weekend. Each team has now finalised their squads for Qatar 2022 after Ghana, Mexico, Tunisia and Ecuador’s announcements on Monday.

Other injuries to follow closely include Sadio Mane, with Senegal desperate for the Bayern Munich star to be cleared. Follow all the latest news and squad announcements from the 32 teams below

