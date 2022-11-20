✕ Close ‘Today I feel gay, I feel disabled': Fifa president Gianni Infantino at World Cup

Qatar and Ecuador meet in Group A of the World Cup in Qatar. The opening match of the tournament is normally a moment of celebration as the festival of football begins but with Qatar 2022 dogged by controversy surrounding a litany of issues, including the host country’s human rights record and attitude to LGBTQ+ rights, this World Cup feels different.

After 12 years of preparation, all eyes will be on Qatar’s debut match at a World Cup as the host country get the tournament underway. Although they may lack star names, Qatar are the Asian Cup champions and head into the World Cup with an organised and well-drilled team.

Ecuador, meanwhile, grabbed a shock spot for Qatar in the competitive South American qualifiers. La Tri are a young, dynamic side, as displayed by the Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo. They will want to put early pressure on both Senegal and Netherlands ahead of their opening match in Group A tomorrow.

