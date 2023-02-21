Mackenzie Crook ‘clutching at straws’ to find missing sister-in-law Laurel Aldridge

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mackenzie Crook said his family are “clutching at straws” to find his sister-in-law who went missing a week ago.

Laurel Aldridge, 62, was reported missing from her home in Walberton, in the Arundel area of West Sussex, on Tuesday (14 February).

Crook, who is known for roles in The Office, Pirates Of The Caribbean, and Worzel Gummidge, said on Good Morning Britain: “It’s a week now, it was this time last Tuesday that she left the house with nothing but the clothes she was wearing, no keys, money, phone, and she’s not been seen since.

“I’m here at Slindon cricket ground which was the last positive sighting we had of her and that was a week ago, since then, nothing.

“She was diagnosed with cancer last year and she missed her fifth chemo session last Tuesday and we think that’s what has triggered some sort of crisis in her and she’s gone off for a long walk somewhere…we are really clutching at straws now after a week.”

Last week, the actor also appealed to the public for help in finding his sister-in-law.

Speaking to ITV, Crook said the disappearance of his sister-in-law, who is undergoing chemotherapy, was “very out of character”.

He said extensive searches were taking place and urged people to look in their back gardens and other places where she may have sought refuge.

“She left her house early Tuesday morning and she’s not been seen since,” he told ITV.

“That’s in the Walberton area where a lot of people are looking in the local woodlands along the roads and stuff like that.

“I’d really like to appeal to people to go out into their back gardens and have a look in places where she might have taken rest.

“She’s been missing out for three nights – we’re entering the fourth one now (so), we’re obviously really worried.

“If I could appeal to everyone, even if they checked before, check again in likely places where she might have crept in to lay down for the night.”

According to Crook, Aldridge was last seen wearing a bright blue fleece but with a grey coat over the top, a brown woolly hat, a turtle scarf and black trousers.

Additional reporting from agencies