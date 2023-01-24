Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Madonna biopic that was set to star Julia Garner as the singer has been cancelled

Ozark actor Garner was offered the role in June 2022, and Madonna herself was set to direct the project. Garner is believed to have beat rivals Florence Pugh and Sydney Sweeney to the role.

According to Variety, the film, which would have charted the singer’s life, is no longer in development due to the singer’s forthcoming world tour.

It’s believed that Madonna may pick the project back up once her tour ends.

The Independent has contacted the singer, Universal and Garner for comment.

Madonna: The Celebration Tour will visit 35 cities across the globe, kicking off in North America in July. The singer will then head onto cities including Barcelona, Paris, and Stockholm.

The singer aded a second London tour date following overwhelming ticket demand.

Auditions for Madonna’s biopic began in February, with Madonna telling her Instagram followers that the process was a “surreal experience”.

Since the film’s conception, the singer has been open about the challenges that come with creating a project about herself.

In October 2021, she told singer Maluma in a Rolling Stone interview: “Writing my script is the most draining, challenging experience I’ve ever had.

Julia Garner was set to play Madonna in a now-cancelled biopic (Getty Images)

“It’s kind of like psychotherapy in a way, because I have to remember every detail from my childhood till now,” she added.