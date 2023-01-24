Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Madonna biopic starring Ozark’s Julia Garner has been cancelled due to singer’s world tour

Project will no longer move ahead

Jacob Stolworthy
Tuesday 24 January 2023 20:44
Comments
Ozark Trailer final season

The Madonna biopic that was set to star Julia Garner as the singer has been cancelled

Ozark actor Garner was offered the role in June 2022, and Madonna herself was set to direct the project. Garner is believed to have beat rivals Florence Pugh and Sydney Sweeney to the role.

According to Variety, the film, which would have charted the singer’s life, is no longer in development due to the singer’s forthcoming world tour.

It’s believed that Madonna may pick the project back up once her tour ends.

The Independent has contacted the singer, Universal and Garner for comment.

Recommended

Madonna: The Celebration Tour will visit 35 cities across the globe, kicking off in North America in July. The singer will then head onto cities including Barcelona, Paris, and Stockholm.

The singer aded a second London tour date following overwhelming ticket demand.

Auditions for Madonna’s biopic began in February, with Madonna telling her Instagram followers that the process was a “surreal experience”.

Since the film’s conception, the singer has been open about the challenges that come with creating a project about herself.

In October 2021, she told singer Maluma in a Rolling Stone interview: “Writing my script is the most draining, challenging experience I’ve ever had.

Recommended

Julia Garner was set to play Madonna in a now-cancelled biopic

(Getty Images)

“It’s kind of like psychotherapy in a way, because I have to remember every detail from my childhood till now,” she added.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in