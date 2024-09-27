Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whoopi Goldberg has paid tribute to her Sister Act co-star Dame Maggie Smith following her death at the age of 89.

The two-time Oscar winner died in hospital, her sons Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens announced on Friday (September 27).

Smith played Reverend Mother Superior in the hit 1992 comedy that starred Goldberg as a lounge singer who goes into witness protection in a convent.

On Instagram, Goldberg wrote: “Maggie Smith was a great woman and a brilliant actress. I still can’t believe I was lucky enough to work with the ‘one-of-a-kind’.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to the family... RIP.”

She also shared a photograph of the pair dressed as nuns in Sister Act.

Smith’s Downton Abbey co-star Hugh Bonneville remembered her as a “true legend of her generation” who had “sharp wit and formidable talent”.

Smith played a number of iconic roles over the years, including Professor McGonagall in JK Rowling’s Harry Potter franchise and the fanatical teacher Jean Brodie in The Prime Of Miss Jean Brodie.

Maggie Smith and Whoopi Goldberg in ‘Sister Act’ ( Touchstone/Kobal/Shutterstock )

Rob Lowe, who appeared with Smith in the 1993 BBC drama Suddenly, Last Summer, described his late co-star as a “lion”.

In a post on X, he wrote: “Saddened to hear Dame Maggie Smith has passed. I had the unforgettable experience of working with her; sharing a two-shot was like being paired with a lion.

“She could eat anyone alive, and often did. But funny, and great company. And suffered no fools. We will never see another. God speed, Ms. Smith!”

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer also paid tribute to Smith, writing on X: “Dame Maggie Smith introduced us to new worlds with the countless stories she acted over her long career.

“She was beloved by so many for her great talent, becoming a true national treasure whose work will be cherished for generations to come. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones. May she rest in peace.”

A statement from Smith’s children said: “She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27 September. An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end.

In their statement announcing her death, her children said: “She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their care and unstinting kindness during her final days.

“We thank you for all your kind messages and support and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”