Maggie Smith latest reaction: Harry Potter and Downton Abbey fans pay tribute to acting icon
Downton Abbey co-star Hugh Bonneville says Oscar-winning actress was a ‘true legend’
Harry Potter and Downton Abbey fans have paid tribute to British acting icon Dame Maggie Smith after she has died at the age of 89.
Her sons Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens announced on Friday the Oscar-winning actress had died in Chelsea and Westminster hospital.
Dame Maggie played a number of iconic roles over the years, including Professor McGonagall in JK Rowling’s Harry Potter franchise and the fanatical teacher Jean Brodie in The Prime Of Miss Jean Brodie.
A statement from her children said: “She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27 September. An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end.
“She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother.”
“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their care and unstinting kindness during her final days.
“We thank you for all your kind messages and support and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”
Sir Keir Starmer remembers ‘true national treasure'
British prime minister Sir Keir Starmer has paid tribute to Dame Maggie Smith as a “true national treasure” after her death aged 89.
Writing on X, he said: “Dame Maggie Smith introduced us to new worlds with the countless stories she acted over her long career.
“She was beloved by so many for her great talent, becoming a true national treasure whose work will be cherished for generations to come. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones. May she rest in peace.”
Maggie Smith on American fans: 'I don't go anywhere really, where they can get at me.'
Dame Maggie's death comes exactly one year after Harry Potter co-star died
Dame Maggie Smith has died exactly one year after her Harry Potter co-star, Michael Gambon, died. Gambon passed away on 27 September 2023.
He was best known for playing Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore in a number of the Harry Potter films. Smith starred alongside him, as Professor Minerva McGonagall.
Bafta remembers Dame Maggie as ‘legend’
The British Academy Film Awards has remembered Dame Maggie Smith as a “legend” of British cinema after she passed away aged 89 on Friday.
Writing on X, Bafta said: “We’re saddened to hear that actor Dame Maggie Smith, best known for the Harry Potter films and Downton Abbey, has died at the age of 89.
“Dame Maggie was a legend of British stage and screen, winning five Bafta’s as well as a Bafta Special Award and Bafta Fellowship during her highly acclaimed career.”
Watch: Maggie Smith recalls the time a fan asked her if she really became a cat in Harry Potter
Watch: Maggie Smith complains Judi Dench is always offered acting roles first in resurfaced video
Star Trek actor George Takei pays tribute to ‘grand star'
Star Trek actor George Takei has paid tribute to Dame Maggie Smith as a “grand star of screen and stage” after she died aged 89.
He said on X: “A grand star of screen and stage has departed. Maggie Smith, known most recently for her unforgettable roles as the Dowager Countess in Downton Abbey and as Professor McGonagall in the Harry Potter films, passed away at age 89. Fans both old and young shall miss her dearly.”
Dame Maggie a 'true legend', says Downton Abbey co-star Hugh Bonneville
Actor Hugh Bonneville, who starred alongside Dame Maggie Smith in Downton Abbey, paid tribute to her as a “true legend of her generation”.
“Anyone who ever shared a scene with Maggie will attest to her sharp eye, sharp wit and formidable talent,” he told the BBC.
Her “magnificent” screen performances will live on, he added.
Dame Maggie: An icon for over 60 years
Popular with audiences for more than 60 years, Dame Maggie gave life to a host of memorable characters, from Muriel Spark’s passionate Edinburgh girls’ school teacher Jean Brodie, in The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie, to Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter series and Violet Crawley in ITV drama Downton Abbey.
Her other film hits include the Sister Act franchise and Steven Spielberg’s Hook. Over her career, Smith worked with theatrical greats including Sir Laurence Olivier, Sir John Gielgud, Alan Bennett and Dame Judi Dench, while maintaining a prolific film and television presence from the 1960s onwards.
The actor was born Margaret Natalie Smith on 28 December 1934 in Ilford, Essex, the youngest child of Nathaniel Smith, a pathologist and laboratory technician from Newcastle upon Tyne, and Margaret Hutton, a Glaswegian secretary, who had fallen in love after meeting on a train to London.
Dame Maggie Smith has died, aged 89
Giant of stage and screen was one of Britain’s most successul stars
