Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Malala hits out at Hollywood for lack of Muslim representation: ‘It feels like they’re saying we don’t belong here’

‘Muslims are 25 per cent of the population, but only one per cent of characters in popular TV series,’ the Nobel Peace Prize laureate said

Peony Hirwani
Thursday 29 September 2022 07:59
Comments

Malala dedicates Nobel award to voiceless children

Malala Yousafzai has called out Hollywood for its lack of Muslim and Asian representation.

During her speech at Variety’s Power of Women event, the 25-year-old Nobel Peace Prize laureate said that Muslim actors only make up one per cent of popular television series leads.

“I learned that Asian people like me make up less than four per cent of leads in Hollywood films,” she said. “Muslims are 25 per cent of the population, but only one per cent of characters in popular TV series.

“I know that the executives have passed on dozens of quality, equally amazing projects because they thought that the characters or their creators were too young, too Brown, too foreign, too poor,” Yousafzai added. “Sometimes it feels like they’re saying we just don’t belong here.”

Yousafzai recently launched her film production career with three projects for Apple.

Recommended

Earlier this month, Yousafzai’s production company Extracurricular partnered with the indie studio A24 for an untitled feature documentary on the”haenyeo” society of fisherwomen who live on South Korea’s Jeju Island.

The second project is a scripted series based on Asha Lemmie’s coming-of-age novel Fifty Words for Rain, about a woman’s search for acceptance in post-World War II Japan.

This project is a feature film with Don’t Look Up director Adam McKay and his production company, Hyperobject, based on Elaine Hsieh Chou’s book Disorientation.

Speaking of these projects, Yousafzai told Variety that she’s hoping “to bring to the table are the voices of women of colour, and debut writers and Muslim directors and writers.

“I hope we can have a wide range of perspectives and we challenge some of the stereotypes we hold in our societies.

“I also hope that the content is entertaining and that people fall in love with the characters and have the best time together.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in