Hallmark star Mamie Laverock’s body was ‘shattered’ in five-story fall, family says

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Hallmark star Mamie Laverock’s family said the young actor is in “tremendous pain” but “doing well” after she sustained life-threatening injuries in a fall from a five-story balcony.

Early last month, the When Calls the Heart actor, 19, was transported to a hospital in Winnipeg, Canada, following a “medical emergency,” according to a GoFundMe page set up by her family.

In a tragic update, her family wrote that on May 26, Laverock “was escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories.”

Now, a week after the actor underwent multiple extensive surgeries and was put on life support, her family opened up further about Laverock’s recovery.

“Focusing now on Mamie’s surgery today. Her body has been shattered. She has undergone two 11 hour surgeries with two doctors working on her, a three hour surgery and another surgery today,” they wrote.

“We have nothing but gratitude for the doctors and nurses who have been exemplary in her care since May 26.”

They continued: “Mamie is ‘doing well’ comparatively to when she arrived. Doing well because she has survived these extensive surgeries. She is enduring tremendous pain and continues to not give up.

Mamie Laverock sustained life-threatening injuries after she fell from a five-story balcony ( GoFundMe )

“We can only hold onto the miracles of each day and continue to thank everyone for their prayers and marvel at the miracles of her story. Our daughter loves her life and loves her family and is fighting hard everyday. Thank you.”

Laverock’s When Calls the Heart family has since rallied around her and her loved ones, with co-star Erin Krakow posting a screenshot of the GoFundMe appeal on Instagram and writing: “I just donated. If you have the means to do so, I hope you will too. Link in bio.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Johannah Newmarch, who plays Laverock’s on-screen mother, Molly Sullivan, posted on X, formerly Twitter: “I love this family, my heart is broken. A devastating time for all who care for Mamie. Please help if you can. They need all the support they can get to make it through this.”

Laverock was first cast on When Calls the Heart in 2014 at just 9 years old. She went on to win the Young Artists Award for best performance in a TV series in 2015 for her portrayal of nursing student Rosaleen Sullivan in the Western period drama’s first two seasons.

The Hallmark series, which is currently in its 11th season, follows young teacher Elizabeth Thatcher (Krakow), who leaves her high-society life behind when she receives her first classroom assignment in Hope Valley, a small coal-mining town in Western Canada, which is located just south of Robb, Alberta.