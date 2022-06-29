Netflix’s new No 1 film The Man From Toronto has been lambasted by viewers on social media.

The comedy-thriller stars Kevin Hart as a sports instructor who is mistaken for an assassin.

Woody Harrelson plays the assassin himself, the so-called “Man from Toronto” who becomes entwined in the mistaken-identity caper.

The Man from Toronto has risen to No 1 in the Netflix film rankings, although reactions to the film on Twitter have been distinctly mixed.

“Is it just me or is The Man from Toronto one of the worst films ever made?” one person asked. “What a stinker.”

“I walked out of The Man From Toronto. Which was unusual as I was watching it on Netflix,” another joked.

“I just finished watching A Man from Toronto” and I’m legit angry for wasting my time,” someone else complained.

“The Man from Toronto was terrible,” another viewer wrote. “And Kevin…Kevin Hart loves playing the same role: a naive, simpleminded, incompetent, goofy man with a gorgeous, successful, loving wife.”

Others, however, were far more positive, with some praising the film’s comic tone and Hart’s performance.

“Just watched The Man from Toronto. Honestly, Kevin Hart is awesome is all I can say. Fantastic movie,” one person commented.

Woody Harrelson as The Man From Toronto and Kevin Hart as Teddy (Sabrina Lantos/Netflix)

“I just finished watching The Man from Toronto and I enjoyed it abeg. I don’t understand why you guys hate the movie,” another wrote.

“The Man From Toronto is an extremely silly & wacky action/comedy with Kevin Hart doing his usual shtick and Woody being Woody, for those exact reasons at some point during the film I started to get on board with it,” someone else wrote. “If you turn off your brain it’s ridiculous fun.”

It’s not the first time viewers have complained about a film that has topped the Netflix rankings. Earlier this month, Interceptor rose to the No 1 spot despite viewers branding it as “awful”.

The Man from Toronto is available to stream on Netflix now.