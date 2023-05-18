Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inigo Montoya star Mandy Patinkin shared a brilliant rebuttal to Elon Musk quoting The Princess Bride.

In an interview with CNBC’s David Faber that frequently went off the rails, the Twitter owner was asked about what impact his tweeting had on potential investors.

“There’s a scene in The Princess Bride – great movie – where he [Montoya] confronts the person who killed his father. And he says, ‘Offer me money. Offer me power. I don’t care,’” Musk, 51, said.

“I’ll say what I want to say,” the tech mogul added, “and if the consequence of that is losing money, then so be it.”

In the 1987 classic, Patinkin plays the Spanish fencing master Montoya, who seeks revenge against a six-fingered man who murdered his father.

On Twitter, the 70-year-old actor retweeted a clip of Musk botching the quote alongside the caption: “I do not think it means what you think it means.”

Patinkin’s caption refers to another of his character’s quotes from the movie, which has become a frequently shared meme over the years.

Throughout the film, Sicilian boss Vizzini (Wallace Shawn) repeatedly describes things as “inconceivable”. Montoya eventually tells him: “You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.”

Elon Musk (left) and Mandy Patinkin (Getty Images)

Back in 2021, Patinkin opened up about the heartbreaking backstory behind one of the film’s most famous scenes.

Elsewhere in the CNBC interview, Musk argued that people who worked from home were “morally wrong” because it was unfair to those who could not work remotely.

He also doubled down on a conspiracy theory suggesting the gunman in the Allen, Texas, mass shooting was not a white supremacist, despite his Nazi tattoos and other damning evidence.