Margot Robbie says policewoman wrapped Amsterdam filming after David O Russel refused to

‘A policewoman from Pasadena... wrapped this film,’ actor said

Tom Murray
Thursday 29 September 2022 01:39
Amsterdam trailer

Margot Robbie revealed how filming on the upcoming David O Russel movie came to an unusual end.

Robbie, Christian Bale and John David Washington star in Amsterdam, as a nurse and two soldiers who, years after an incident in the Dutch capital, find themselves at the centre of a murder investigation.

While on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (27 September), Robbie said that the production on the movie had to be shut down after they ignored their curfew.

“You get a permit to shoot somewhere. We were in Pasadena and the time was up,” Robbie explained.

“We were meant to clear out, but we wouldn’t. And the producers were freaking out and David’s still going and Christian [Bale] is still acting. And then, eventually, the Pasadena police literally were in the set with us all being like, ‘Stop. You have to stop. Like, you guys have to stop. Please.’”

Eventually, Robbie said, a police officer was the one who called an end to the filming.

Margot Robbie in ‘Amsterdam’

(Focus Features)

“You’re wrapped!” the policewoman eventually yelled, according to the actor.

“Honestly, everyone heard the word ‘wrap’ and put down the equipment and started packing up,” Robbie said. “I was like, ‘Wow. A policewoman from Pasadena just wrapped this film.’ It was incredible.”

In a recent interview, Bale said he had to “isolate” himself from costar Chris Rock because he was “so bloody funny”.

“I found that I couldn’t act, because I was just becoming Christian laughing at Chris Rock,” the actor said.

The ensemble cast of the film also includes Taylor Swift, Robert De Niro, Anya Taylor-Joy and Rami Malek.

Amsterdam is set to hit theatres on 7 October.

