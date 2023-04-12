Margot Robbie reveals her first reaction to mysterious Barbie script

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Margot Robbie has shared her initial reaction to reading the Barbie script, admitting that she was skeptical that the studio would even allow them to make the movie.

The film, co-written by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, and directed by Gerwig, stars Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken.

The supporting cast includes Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Michael Cera, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman and Kate McKinnon, some of whom appear to be playing other iterations of Barbie and Ken.

Promotional posters for the film revealed that America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Helen Mirren, Will Ferrell, Connor Swindells, and Jamie Demetriou will be playing “humans”.

“The first time I read the Barbie script, my reaction was, ‘Ah! This is so good. What a shame it will never see the light of day,’” Robbie told Bafta. “Because they are never going to let us make this movie.”

What we do know of the plot is that it follows Robbie’s Barbie, who gets expelled from “Barbie Land” for being a less-than-perfect doll. She sets off for the human world to find true happiness.

The “bonkers” new trailer for the film dropped last week, and fans think it’s hiding a “very big twist”.

Film fans quickly became obsessed with one particular shot from the trailer.

Margot Robbie in ‘Barbie’ (Warner Bros Pictures / YouTube)

Barbie is set to be released in cinemas on 21 July.