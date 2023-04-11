Vic Reeves admits he ‘never really speaks’ to comedy partner Bob Mortimer

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Vic Reeves has admitted that he “never really speaks” to comedy partner Bob Mortimer.

The pair met in 1986, forming their comedy double act Vic and Bob, best known for their wacky panel show Shooting Stars.

However, in a new interview with the Radio Times, Reeves – whose real name is Jim Moir – admitted that he and Mortimer are rarely in contact.

“We never really speak much. Bob and I have never been ones for talking on the phone,” he said.

“[I’ll] see him now and then and have a chat about things.”

In recent years, Reeves has focused on painting, releasing his artwork under his real name.

However, he has often noted the link between art and comedy, saying that art, to him, is “just for laughs”.

“I’ve done straight drawings and paintings and things and I haven’t got as much pleasure out of them as if I’d done something that would make me laugh,” he previously told The Guardian.

Reeves and Mortimer in 2010 (PA)

Two years ago, Reeves and Mortimer opened up about being held at gunpoint while on a road trip in California in 1992.

“We went on a doomed motorcycle trip in California in ‘92. We got there, hired a couple of [motorbikes]. I had been reading a book about the Bloods and the Crips and the gangs in Los Angeles, and we made a mistake,” Reeves said.

“We did a wrong turn and ended up in the middle of Compton and a big van turned up next to us at the lights and a fellow pointed a gun at us through the window and said, ‘Get out of here.’”

Speaking to Mortimer, Reeves said: “You were very casual about the whole thing.”

Mortimer added that the pair had intended to “cross west to east coast on motorcycles”, but ended up returning the bikes to the rental shop with “19 miles on them”.