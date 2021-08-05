Margot Robbie jokes her career is ‘all downhill’ after Suicide Squad role

Margot Robbie has confessed to what keeps her up at nights.

During an interview for Fox News, the Birds of Prey actor said that she feared her career “can’t get any better” after working with directors such as Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino and James Gunn.

Robbie joked that it “keeps her up at night” thinking that her career has “peaked and maybe it’s all downhill from here.”

She also considered: “Maybe I’m at the top and it can’t get any better.”

The Australian actor did go on to say: “I hope that’s not the case because I still feel like I have a lot to give and there’s still a lot of directors I want to work with. And, you know, I’m just going to keep climbing as long as I can.”

Since breaking out with The Wolf of Wall Street, Robbie has appeared in a number of hit movies including Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, I, Tonya and newly released The Suicide Squad where she plays Harley Quinn.

(Warner Bros Pictures)

Robbie recently denied reports that she is set to take a break from playing Harley Quinn in the DC Extended Universe.

The Suicide Squad is her third time playing the popular character.