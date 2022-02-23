An official premiere date has been announced for Evan Rachel Wood’s new HBO documentary Phoenix Rising.

The documentary will detail Wood’s abuse allegations made against Marilyn Manson.

“I’m here today to talk about Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson,” Wood can be heard saying in the newly-released trailer.

Wood met Manson in 2005 when she was 18 and Manson was 38. The two were engaged in 2010, but called off their relationship a few months later.

The new documentary features Wood’s allegation that Manson “essentially raped” her while they were filming the music video for his 2007 single “Heart-Shaped Glasses”.

In response to the allegation, Manson’s lawyer, Howard King, told The Independent: “Of all the false claims that Evan Rachel Wood has made about Brian Warner, her imaginative retelling of the making of the “Heart-Shaped Glasses” music video 15 years ago is the most brazen and easiest to disprove, because there were multiple witnesses.”

King added: Brian did not have sex with Evan on that set, and she knows that is the truth.”

Phoenix Rising’s official HBO synopsis reads: “The documentary follows actress and activist Evan Rachel Wood as she takes her experience as a survivor of domestic violence to pursue justice, heal generational wounds and reclaim her story.”

HBO Max has split the documentary into two parts, with the first, titled Don’t Fall, set to be released on Tuesday 15 March. The second part, titled Stand Up, will air Wednesday 16 March.

Phoenix Rising: Don’t Fall, which is directed by Amy Berg, premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival.

If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organisation for specialist, independent and confidential support. For more information, visit their website here.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, you can call the 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline, run by Refuge, on 0808 2000 247, or visit their website here.