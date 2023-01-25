Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mark Hamill has defended himself after he became the centre of fan ire for liking a tweet from JK Rowling that many users deemed “transphobic”.

The prominent Star Wars actor was recently called out by a number of people who discovered he had “liked” the Harry Potter author’s reply to an earlier post made by ITV’s first trans broadcaster India Willoughby.

“I’m more of a woman than JK Rowling will ever be,” the Loose Women host wrote, to which Rowling responded: “Citation needed.”

The Independent has contacted Rowling’s representative for comment.

“Why are you hitting the ‘like’ button for [Rowling’s] transphobic hate crusade?” one user commented, tagging Hamill, 71.

Another added: “Hey, @MarkHamill – I dunno if you realised it, but that tweet you liked from JK Rowling is extremely transphobic. Endorsing that kind of bigoted rhetoric seems extremely out of pocket for you so – before my heart breaks – please tell me that was misunderstanding or mistake.”

Following the social media pile-on, Hamill, who is known to be an outspoken Democrat, explained himself.

“What I ‘liked’ about this exchange was someone speaking their truth to power,” Hamill said.

“Twitter is, unfortunately, no place for nuance. It’s imperative I make this abundantly clear: I support human rights for EVERYONE, regardless of their gender identity, PERIOD.”

Hours before his clarification, Willoughby had backed Hamill, saying: “I’m a fan of Mark Hamill. He’s a good guy. Ignore this crap from ⁦@FoxNews⁩ – typical Murdoch garbage. Mark’s totally onside with the LGBTs.”

This marks the second time Hamill mistakingly “liked” a problematic tweet from Rowling. In 2019, he liked her post in which she claimed women were being forced out of their jobs for stating that “sex is real”, adding the hashtags #IStandWithMaya and #ThisIsNotADrill.

“Ignorance is no excuse, but I liked the tweet without understanding what the last line or hashtags meant,” Hamill later said. “It was the 1st four lines I liked & I didn’t realise it had any transphobic connotation.”