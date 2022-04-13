Mark Wahlberg has revealed that he still has the foot-long prosthetic penis he wore in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Boogie Nights.

Wahlberg plays rising porn star Dirk Diggler in the 1997 movie alongside Julianne Moore, Heather Graham, Burt Reynolds, Don Cheadle, John C Reilly and Philip Seymour Hoffman.

During The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday (12 April), the host asked the actor: “Is it true that you still have the prosthetic you wore in Boogie Nights?”

“Yes, yes. It’s in a safe locked away,” Wahlberg replied. “It’s not something I could leave out. All of a sudden my kids are looking for a spare phone charger and pull that thing out and go, ‘What the heck is this?!’ It wouldn’t be a good look.”

Wahlberg told DeGeneres that he thinks his 18-year-old daughter Ella has seen the film but has spared him from talking about it.

The actor was humble about his role in the movie, telling DeGeneres: “The expectations were so low when I started acting. You do something remotely interesting, ‘Oh my god, he’s fantastic!’ Next thing you know, they nominate me for an Oscar and I didn’t even do anything.”

He added: “But I definitely worked harder than everybody and I wanted to make sure that I could prove to filmmakers that I was capable of doing the best job for them and I would do anything for them.”

In a recent interview with Insider, Wahlberg revealed he’s had to switch churches multiple times because he kept getting pitched movie ideas.

“I’m not at church looking to find material. I’m trying to find some peace and quiet to be able to worship,” he told the publication.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Wahlberg plays a boxer turned priest in his latest film Father Stu – released in cinemas today (13 April)