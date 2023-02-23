Mark Wahlberg claims religion ‘isn’t popular’ in Hollywood

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mark Wahlberg has claimed that religion is “not popular” in Hollywood.

The Boogie Nights star is a devout Catholic, and in 2022 starred in the faith-based film Father Stu.

On Wednesday (22 February), Wahlberg made an appearance on Today. During the interview, Wahlberg wore an ash cross on his forehead to mark Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent in the Christian calendar.

In the interview, Wahlberg explained that he didn’t want to hide his religion in public, saying: “It’s a balance. I don’t want to jam it down anybody’s throat, but I do not deny my faith. That’s an even bigger sin.

“You know, it’s not popular in my industry, but I cannot deny my faith. It’s important for me to share that with people. But, I have friends from all walks of life and all different types of faiths and religions, so it’s important to respect and honor them as well.”

Last year, Wahlberg appeared in Father Stu as Stuart Long, a real-life boxer who became a Catholic priest.

The 51-year-old claimed to have spent “millions and millions” of his own money on the film, inspired by Mel Gibson who invested $30m (£23m) in Christian film The Passion of the Christ.

Wahlberg said that he could not take credit for the movie’s success “because this is God choosing me to make the film”.

“He [God] knows finally I get to utilise all the talents and gifts that have been bestowed upon me for his greater good and to serve my part in his big picture. I mean, I prayed every day about getting this film made.”

Wahlberg in ‘Father Stu’ (Sony Pictures)

However, the actor also admitted that he’d had to move churches multiple times because he kept being pitched film ideas by members of the congregation.

“I’m not at church looking to find material. I’m trying to find some peace and quiet to be able to worship,” he said.