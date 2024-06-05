Martin Lawrence addresses health concerns, tells fans to ‘stop the rumors’

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Martin Lawrence is shutting down fan concerns about his health, telling everybody to “stop the rumors.”

The 59-year-old actor and comedian worried fans after he appeared to slur his words while speaking at a recent press junket for his new movie, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, with Will Smith.

Fan worry increased when he later showed up at the film’s Los Angeles premiere, with some commenting that he looked unsteady as he held onto Smith for support.

During a Tuesday interview on Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning radio show, Lawrence was asked about his health.

“Now Martin, everybody’s talking [about] you on the balcony waving at people, [you’re] looking around, where you’re looking around? Were you looking around like, ‘Yo, this is massive?’” host Ebro Darden asked. “Because people took it like there was something wrong with your health.”

Responding only to the first part of the question, the What’s Happening Now!! alum said: “I was like, oh, this is rock concert stuff. What the hell is going on? I was like, for a movie?”

When asked for a second time about ongoing speculations surrounding his health, Lawrence finally assured: “I’m fine. I’m in God’s hands. I’m blessed, you know? I’m glad to be waking up every day. I’m all good. No need for people to be concerned.”

Martin Lawrence shut down fan concern saying: ‘I’m healthy as hell. Stop the rumors!’ ( Getty Images for SiriusXM )

He doubled down at the end of the interview, saying: “I’m healthy as hell. Stop the rumors!”

Lawrence has faced a few health scares in the past. In 1996, he was hospitalized after he ran screaming into an LA intersection. His publicist told the Los Angeles Times at the time that he had been suffering from “a case of complete exhaustion and dehydration.”

Then, in 1999, he was put into a three-day coma after he collapsed while on a run due to severe heat exhaustion.

Lawrence currently stars alongside Smith in the fourth movie in their popular action-comedy film series.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die sees the pair reteam as Miami cops Mike Lowrey (Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Lawrence), who embark on a dangerous journey to clear the name of their police captain after he gets linked to the drug cartel.

“Will Smith and Martin Lawrence age gracefully in big, loud sequel,” The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey praised in her three-star review, adding that the “fourth entry in the franchise is more nihilistic, maximalist fun.”

Bad Boy: Ride or Die is out in theaters now.