Bad Boys 4 finally gets a release date – and it’s sooner than you think
Will Smith announced the news with an excited post on Instagram
Bad Boys 4 has officially wrapped, according to Will Smith.
The next film in the buddy cop franchise, which sees Smith teaming up once again with Martin Lawrence, was announced in January 2023.
Directed by returning filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, it will be the fourth instalment in the action franchise, following on from 2020’s Bad Boys for Life.
On Monday (4 March), Smith gave fans a release date that was earlier than many had ancticipated, given the delays that had impeded the project.
Sharing a photograph of himself and Lawrence on set, Smith wrote: “WRAPPED! Nothin’ but magic every time I’m with my guy. See y’all June 7 for Bad Boys 4!!”
The photograph sees Lawrence and Smith, both dressed in black, fist-bumping in front of a vast cityscape.
Created by George Callo, the franchise stars Lawrence, 58, and Smith, 55, as Marcus Burnett and Mike Lowery – detectives in the Miami Police Department.
Not all of the original cast members, however, are reprising their roles. Theresa Randle, who has played Marcus’s wife, Theresa Burnett, in every Bad Boys film to date, will not be returning. A reason for her departure has not been given.