Leonardo DiCaprio on what Martin Scorsese has taught him as an actor
The pair have worked together on six films in total
Many of Leonardo DiCaprio’s greatest performances have been delivered under the guidance of Martin Scorsese.
The pair have a total of five collaborations thus far, with a sixth officially on the way.
DiCaprio has previously attributed Scorsese, who turned 80 this week, with helping his evolution as an actor.
Speaking ahead of their forthcoming project, Killers of the Flower Moon, the Oscar-winning star reflected upon his experiences working with the filmmaker, praising his talents and revealing what he has learnt under his tutelage.
“As a young actor standing beside him during the creative process of making a movie, I discovered that, just like a painting, a sculpture, music or theatre, film was just as essential, relevant [and], as a matter of fact, the most integral art form of our time,” DiCaprio said while presenting the GoodFellas director with the inaugural Robert Osborne Award at the TCM Classic Film Festival in 2018.
“I felt I could truly own the term artist by working alongside him.”
The actor, who first collaborated with Scorsese on 2002 film Gangs of New York, stated that “no one is more knowledgeable, more committed, or draws more inspiration from the film art” than the director.
He added: “There is almost no aspect of his life, creative or personal, where he doesn’t reference the history of movies.”
DiCaprio also starred in The Aviator, Shutter Island, The Wolf of Wall Street and The Departed, which won Scorsese his first Oscar for Best Director.
Scorsese’s most recent film was Netflix gangster epic The Irishman starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci.
DiCaprio will star alongside De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone and Brendan Fraser in Scorsese’s next film, an adaptation of David Grann’s book Killers of the Flower Moon, which is expected to premiere at Cannes Film Festival in May 2023.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies