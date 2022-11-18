Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The actor Brian Cox and the professor Brian Cox have come face-to-face on BBC Breakfast.

The star of Succession and the physicist shared a sofa on Friday morning’s (18 November) episode of the morning show.

The pair told host Charlie Stayt that their identical names have led to a number of awkward incidents, one of which had happened the night before.

Actor Cox said they found themselves at the centre of a hotel room mix-up, and that he and Professor Cox almost ended up sharing a room.

He said: “Last night was very confusing when he arrived to the hotel and said there was two Brian Coxes so they said, ‘You’ve got two rooms.’

“He said, ‘No, I think there’s two Brian Coxes,’ and the hotel said, ‘We can’t have two Brian Coxes.’”

The academic chimed in: “They wouldn’t check me in! I had to change my name. I had to get a picture out on my phone and say, ‘This Brian Cox, he’ll be coming later,’ and he said, ‘I know neither of you. I don’t watch television.’”

Professor Cox joked that he might have had to share a room with the Scottish actor, quipping: “It might have happened because he was going to cancel – I had that in my mind!”

This is not the first time that their identical names have led to a misunderstanding.

“Sometimes I’ll get in a car and the driver will say, ‘Ah I love Succession, I don’t like this astronomy stuff,’” explained the professor.

The actor also said that people often expect to meet the physicist instead of him.

Cox – who grew up in poverty in Dundee – recently presented a documentary titled Brian Cox: How The Other Half Life.

The Channel 4 special explored the actor’s complicated relationship with money and wealth.