The two actors Martin Scorsese is ‘eyeing’ for Jesus role

Martin Scorsese has revealed the two actors he’s considering to star in his new film about Jesus Christ.

The director, 81, would like to cast Andrew Garfield, 40, and Miles Teller, 37, in his film about the man who changed the face of world religion, Variety reports.

However, it’s not known whether he would like the actors to play separate roles or is simply considering them both for the leading part.

The upcoming film, contrary to what you might think, is not based on the Bible but A Life of Jesus – a 1973 fictional retelling of Jesus’s life.

The film is currently very much under wraps but Scorsese told America Magazine that it’s not going to be a “usual, straight narrative” that recounts the life and times of Jesus.

In a more recent update at the Berlin Film Festival, the director admitted that he still isn’t sure how he’s going to tackle a film centred around one of history’s most famous characters.

He said: “I’m contemplating it right now.

“What kind of film I’m not quite sure, but I want to make something unique and different that could be thought-provoking and I hope also entertaining. I’m not quite sure yet how to go about it.”

The director isn’t yet sure how to tackle a film about Jesus’ life. ( Getty Images )

“Maybe I’ll get some sleep and then wake up and I’ll have this fresh idea of how to do it,” the director added.

“The possibilities of making a film, the concept of Jesus, the idea of Jesus really stems from my background growing up in the Lower East Side, my interest in Catholicism, in the priesthood, which really led I think, ultimately to the film Silence.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Andrew Garfield is being eyed for the new Jesus film ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

But thankfully the actor still has time to consider his approach, as filming is not due to begin until the end of this year.

However, even that could prove problematic as it is being shot in Israel, Italy, and Egypt.

Needless to say, the Isreal-based scenes could be a logistical nightmare because of the country’s ongoing war with Hamas – if it is even possible to film them.

This is not the first time that Scorsese has made a film about Jesus and he also did it back in 1988 with The Last Temptation of Christ.

Should both Garfield and Teller both end up on set, this will be the first time the actors have worked together since 2016’s Silence, which Scorsese also directed.