Chris Evans is “returning” to Marvel despite quitting his Captain America role – and fans are making a series of predictions and complaints alike.

Alongside fellow returning star Robert Downey Jr, the actor will reportedly be in the fifth Avengers film, which is being written and directed by the Russo brothers, who directed him in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

However, much like former Iron Man actor Downey Jr, who will play Doctor Doom, the actor is not expected to play the character that Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) viewers know him as – especially considering Anthony Mackie’s new Captain America will also be in the film.

Instead, fans believe he will be playing a variant of the character named Captain HYDRA. In the comics, this version of Steve Rodgers was created by Red Skull and Kobik, and saw him be a prophet for the terrorist anti-SHIELD agency.

The return of actors to the franchise as new characters has been made possible by the introduction of the Multiverse, a series of alternate worlds featuring characters, old and new.

But while a contingent of fans are excited, and think a face-off between Mackie’s Captain America and Evans’s Captain HYDRA would play very well with audiences, there are those who believe the casting reeks of desperation after a slew of failures for Marvel.

It’s also been suggested that bringing Evans back in the first Avengers film to be released after his exit from the MCU drastically lessened the impact of his moving swansong in Avengers: Endgame.

“Never seen such a forced effort to rekindle the Avengers: Endgame excitement of the MCU,” one person wrote, with another adding: “Why….WHY MARVEL?! I mean as much as I love Chris Evans this makes no sense, variant or not his send off was perfect & for a reason!”

An additional person chimed in: “Feels too quick to do this. This should be in like 10 years from Endgame. Doing it now just highlights it’s a Hail Mary to get people to care again.”

After wrapping Avengers: Endgame, which was released in 2019, Evans wrote: “Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day, to say the least.

Captain America (Chris Evans) wielding Thor’s hammer in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ ( Marvel Studios )

“Playing this role over the last eight years has been an honour. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.”

The actor recently appeared in Deadpool & Wolverine – but in an unexpected twist, he was Johnny Storm, the role he played in 2005’s Fantastic Four.