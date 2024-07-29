Support truly

Many Marvel fans are condemning decision to cast Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom.

This weekend, it was revealed at ComicCon that the Iron Man star, whose character was killed off in Avengers: Endgame, would return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in a completely different stead.

Downey Jr’s casting as the Fantastic Four villain was announced alongside the new film, which will be titled Avengers: Doomsday.

While specific details were not confirmed about the appearance, the film’’s directing duo, the Russo brothers, said the actor’s cast was made possible due to the multiverse – a series of different worlds featuring characters old and new, which makes unlimited possibilities available.

This suggests that Downey Jr will be playing a villainous variant of Tony Stark/Iron Man. It’s believed this idea was thought up after the axeing of Jonathan Majors from the MCU; his character Kang the Destroyer was originally meant to be the primary villain in a forthcoming Avengers film.

While the announcement at Comic-Con in San Diego was met with a rapturous response initially, the response online has been much more lukewarm. Some are calling it a “desperate move” to revive what they believe to be a flagging franchise, while others are merely frustrated that Downey Jr is returning to the MCU after winning an Oscar for Oppenheimer.

It’s also been criticised due to the fact that Doctor Doom is of Romani descent – a detail that shapes the character’s backstory in a crucial manner – and casting Downey Jr strips this away from the character.

Additionally, it’s being assumed that, considering a major part of the film will be the Avengers facing off against a character that looks like their old leader, the character won’t be wearing his mask as much as he does in the comics.

“It may work out but at the moment it just feels like a desperate move to get people excited again,” one fan complained, with another adding: “I really like Robert Downey Jr… but tbh this just seems like desperation.”

Robert Downey Jr is returning to the MCU – as a villain ( Getty Images for Disney )

One fan said: “Robert Downey Jr playing Doctor Doom is the most Marvel thing I can think of, really... just completely giving up any attempt of being original,” with another stating: “I might be in the minority, and it’s not at all a diss at the greatness of RDJ whom I love, but this feels so lazy. Not saying it won’t work because it can surely do, but... I’m not excited at all.”

The less critical of Marvel fans have been left overjoyed by the actor’s return to the MCU, with many branding it “historic” and excited to see how his appearance will affect specific characters, including Spider-Man.

However, there are comic book readers who don’t like the fact this will detract from Doctor Doom’s rivalry with Fantastic Four characters Reed Richards and Sue Storm, who are set to be played in the MCU by Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby.

The actor first appeared as Iron Man in 2008, AND reprised the role in 10 Marvel films across the next 11 years. Downey Jr previously said he would “happily” return to Marvel, stating: “It’s too integral a part of my DNA.”

Marvel star Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man ( Marvel )

“When we directed Avengers: Endgame, Joe and I truly believed that it was the end of the road for us in the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” the Russo brothers told Marvel fans at ComicCon. “In the time since, through a very special story, Joe and I have come to potentially see a road forward with you.”