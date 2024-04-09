Robert Downey Jr hints at return to Marvel Cinematic Universe role

Robert Downey Jr hasn't ruled out returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), according to a new interview with Esquire.

The Oscar-winning actor, 59, first starred as Iron Man in Jon Favreau's 2008 film.

He has gone on to reprise the role in several MCU movies such as The Avengers and Captain America: Civil War.

Speaking about a possible return as an Academy Award winner, Downey Jr revealed the role is an "integral part of his DNA."

"That role chose me. And look, I always say, Never, ever bet against Kevin Feige. It is a losing bet. He’s the house. He will always win," he added.